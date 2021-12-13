Fire engulfs half of Baraboo duplex, collapses second floor

by Kyle Jones

BARABOO, Wis. – Crews are investigating after a fire destroyed part of a Baraboo duplex Sunday night.

Baraboo Fire and Police arrived at a house at the corner of 4th and Barker streets just after 10:30 p.m.

Officials said half the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Two people and a pet cat were evacuated from the building, but half of the house could not be accessed due to the flames.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire from outside the house, and rescued a surviving dog.

Crews said a large portion of the building was deemed unsafe after the second floor collapsed.

Officials said a third person may have been home at the time of the fire, but could not confirm.

In total, crews from 14 different agencies responded to the fire. The Baraboo Fire and Police departments along with the state Fire Marshall are conducting an investigation.

