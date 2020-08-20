Fire destroys mobile home in Beaver Dam, damages nearby vehicles

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A mobile home in Beaver Dam is a total loss following a fire Thursday morning.

A news release said the Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to reports of a porch fire at N7253 Forest Road, Lot 31 at about 11 a.m. Firefighters arrived and said the fire had expanded to the rest of the home.

Officials said the two residents who lived in the home were both inside during the fire, but they were able to safely escape through a bedroom window.

Crews were able to control the fire, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries as a result. Officials said one of them was taken to a hospital for treatment.

An adjacent mobile home also sustained minor damage as well as three vehicles that were parked nearby, according to the release.

The Randolph, Juneau, Horicon and Lowell fire departments assisted at the scene, along with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County Emergency Management.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department and Dodge County deputies are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

