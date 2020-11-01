Fire on Madison’s west side burns items in metal storage building
MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison Fire Department responded to a fire in a metal storage building on the 1300 block of Culmen Street around 6:30 a.m on Sunday morning.
The report said that upon arrive, the crew reported smoke showing from all sides of the structure. They entered the building and found items and debris on fire.
Extreme winds made fire control and search of the building more difficult, but firefighters extinguished the fire and ensured no one was inside the structure.
The structure is owned by St. Vincent’s and is a storage space. Vinny’s Lockers is a free program that safely stores belongings of people who are homeless.
No one was injured and no other structures were damaged.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
