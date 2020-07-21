Fire damages popular dairy cooperative in Burnett County

Associated Press by Associated Press

GRANTSBURG, Wis. — Crews from eight fire departments helped battle a blaze at a dairy cooperative that is one of Burnett County’s largest employers and is a popular stop for tourists in western Wisconsin.

Sheriff’s officials say the fire at Burnett Dairy Cooperative was reported about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Employees working in the cooperative located near Grantsburg were able to make it out safely. Officials say it appears the fire was the result of a mechanical malfunction, officials said. The fire was still burning, but under control by Tuesday morning.

No injuries were reported.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments