Fire damages ‘large portion’ of Green Lake Co. inn

by Logan Rude

WiscTV/Channel3000

GREEN LAKE, Wis. — A fire damaged a ‘large portion’ of The Dartford Inn in Green Lake County late Thursday night, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews responded to the inn, located at N6264 N Lawson Dr., around 11:45 p.m. Thursday for an initial report of a structure fire. When crews arrived, they found a large portion of the building engulfed in flames, with a large amount of smoke visible.

By the time emergency crews had arrived, all the occupants at the inn had evacuated. Law enforcement and the Red Cross helped with relocating the displaced residents.

No one was injured in the fire.

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating with help from the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigations. The Green Lake/Brookly Fire Department responded to the scene with help from the Berlin, Ripon, Markesan, Princeton, Brandon/Fairwater, Montello, Poy Sippi, Redgranit and Omro fire departments.

Crews were on scene for roughly 8 hours before they cleared the scene.

Green Lake County officials did not immediately have any information about the extent of the damage.

