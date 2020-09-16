Fire crews clear natural hazards from Yahara River

Site staff by Site staff

A stretch of the Yahara River in Rock County is a little safer tonight thanks to a handful of swift water rescue teams.

Last year, a 14-year-old girl died during a canoeing trip through Murwin Park in Fulton. Photojournalist Brian Mesmer shows us the important work those crews put in today hoping to prevent another tragedy.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.