Fire causes minimal damage to Janesville apartment complex

by Logan Reigstad

WiscTV/Channel3000

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A fire at a Janesville apartment complex Friday morning displaced residents of two units, the city’s fire department said.

The fire broke out around 10:15 a.m. at the River Flats Apartments in the 200 block of North Jackson Street, Capt. Josh Uecker said in a news release. By the time firefighters got to the scene, the apartment’s sprinkler system had activated and put out the flames.

The fire, which was deemed unintentional, was limited to a closet. Two units suffered water damage, the release said. Firefighters helped ventilate and remove water from the building.

Fire officials praised residents who helped evacuate the building and kept doors closed, limiting the spread of smoke. Damage was estimated at $12,150.

No injuries were reported, the release said. It’s unclear what caused the fire.

