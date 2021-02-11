Box alarm fire causes lane closures on WIS 73 near Marshall

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MARSHALL, Wis. — A portion of Highway 73 has been closed due to a residential fire in Marshall on Wednesday night.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 6:21 p.m. for a report of a structure fire on Canal Road. Officials said firefighters called a box alarm, meaning agencies from several municipalities have been sent to assist.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

According to the state Department of Transportation, all lanes on WIS 73 at Canal Road have been blocked in both directions. Closures are expected to last for two hours.

Dispatchers said the Marshall, Sun Prairie and Deerfield fire departments have been sent. The Dane County Sheriff’s Department has also responded to the scene.

