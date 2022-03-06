Fire causes $200K in damages to Deerfield home, all residents safe

by Kyle Jones

WiscTV/Channel3000

DEERFIELD, Wis. — A fire caused significant damage to a home in the Town of Deerfield Saturday.

Crews were called to the scene in the 3400 block of Prairie Drive around 7:15 p.m. Officials said the fire appeared to have started at the garage before spreading to the rest of the home.

All residents were evacuated safely. The fire is estimated to have caused $200 thousand in damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the Dane County Sheriff’s Office says it does not appear suspicious.

