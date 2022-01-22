Fire causes $110K in damage to Janesville home, officials say

by Logan Reigstad

WiscTV/Channel3000

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A fire caused $110,000 in damage to a home in Janesville Thursday night, the city’s fire department said.

Firefighters got a call about a malfunctioning gas fireplace at a home in the 3700 block of Bryn Mawr Drive around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release.

It took firefighters roughly 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

As firefighters responded, a man at the scene suffered a medical incident not directly related to the fire, the release said. Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment.

The fire remains under investigation but has been deemed unintentional.

