Fire at Watertown home displaces 4 people, officials say

Four people are displaced from their home after a fire in Watertown.

The Watertown Fire Department said it received a call that smoke was observed at a two-family residence at 604 N. Second Street around 8:10 p.m.

Firefighters found smoke in the interior of the home on the second floor and put it out, according to a news release. No one was injured.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire was electrical and there weren’t any working smoke detectors in the home.

Fire officials said the damage is estimated at $7,500.

