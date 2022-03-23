Fire at Sun Prairie townhouse causes $75K in damage, no injuries

by Kyle Jones

WiscTV/Channel3000

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A fire at a Sun Prairie townhouse caused thousands of dollars in damage, but nobody was injured.

Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue officials said the incident occurred Tuesday evening in the 200 block of Talon Place. Crews were initially called for a smoke investigation and found a fire in one of the units.

Officials said smoke was banked down to the floor. No one was inside at the time of the incident. The fire did not spread into the walls or neighboring units, though residents in the adjoining units were evacuated.

The affected unit was ventilated, and residents of the unaffected units were allowed to return.

Officials said the fire was unintentional and caused an estimated $75,000 in damage.

