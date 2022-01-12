Fire at Stoughton home displaces residents, cause is under investigation

by Kyle Jones

WiscTV/Channel3000

STOUGHTON, Wis. – Stoughton Fire crews were called into action for a fire on Tuesday.

Crews were sent to the 1000 block of Stoughton Avenue just after 7 p.m. for reports of fire coming from the second floor of a home.

All residents had evacuated the house when firefighters arrived and were uninjured. Firefighters later rescued a hamster from the first floor of the home.

The flames were extinguished just after 9 p.m., though crews remained at the scene until about 11:30 p.m.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents displaced during the incident.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

The fire is under investigation and officials have not made an estimate of the damages.

Stoughton crews were assisted by eight other agencies.

