Fire at Mazomanie home causes $50K in damage, no injuries

by Kyle Jones

WiscTV/Channel3000

MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A fire at a Mazomanie home caused about $50,000 in damage Monday night.

Crews were sent to the home on Appleby Circle at approximately 7:40 p.m. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said nobody was home at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said it does not appear to be suspicious.

