Fire at Madison apartment displaces two, none injured

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Two people were displaced after a fire at a Madison apartment Saturday.

Firefighters were sent to the 2300 block of Cypress Way just before 4:40 p.m. Smoke was banked to the floor and could be seen from outside when they arrived.

The flames were put out, and the apartment was ventilated. One cat was found in a bedroom, but it was not injured. The fire was kept to just one unit, and nobody was injured.

Madison Fire Department officials said an item was accidentally left on top of a stovetop burner, causing the blaze. The American Red Cross is assisting the two people who were displaced.

