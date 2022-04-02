Fire at Janesville Kohl’s ruled an arson, three juveniles arrested

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A fire at a Janesville Kohl’s was ruled an arson, police said Saturday.

Crews were sent to the Kohl’s store at the Uptown Janesville Mall just before 6 p.m. after reports of a fire. Employees were evacuating the building when firefighters arrived.

Officials said the fire originated from the bedding area and was eventually put out. On Saturday, Janesville police said the fire was set intentionally.

Police said they found and arrested three juvenile suspects who matched the description of those seen in the area of the fire.

A 17-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, all from Janesville, face charges of arson and recklessly endangering safety. They remain in custody.

Police said several customers were inside the store at the time of the fire, and are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Janesville Police Department.

