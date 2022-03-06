Fire at historic Middleton tavern damages wall, no injuries reported

by Kyle Jones

WiscTV/Channel3000

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A fire damaged part of a Middleton tavern Saturday.

Crews were dispatched to the Club Tavern around midnight. Officials said the fire impacted an interior wall and was spreading to the ceiling.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames and no injuries were reported.

A damage estimate was not available. The building is a historic one, constructed in 1863.

Officials were not able to confirm what caused the fire but have not ruled out a lightning strike or a neon sign that was found at the scene.

