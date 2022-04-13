Fire at Camp Randall Stadium sends one person to hospital

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says one person has been taken to the hospital after a fire at Camp Randall Stadium Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the stadium for a report of a fire and a person injured just after 8 a.m., but the fire was out by the time firefighters arrived.

Paramedics treated one person at the scene before taking them to the hospital with what were described as serious injuries.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Madison Fire Department and the UW Police Department, but UWPD officials say there was no structural damage to the stadium was found during an initial inspection.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

