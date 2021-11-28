Fire at Brownsville apartment complex damages two apartments

by Kyle Jones

BROWNSVILLE, Wis. – A fire at a Brownsville apartment complex damaged two apartments Sunday morning.

Crews were called to the building on Main Street just after 7:30 a.m.

The fire was quickly put out, and was limited to the apartment where it started, Dodge County officials said.

A second apartment also suffered smoke and water damage.

EMS workers evaluated one person for smoke inhalation, but they were not taken to the hospital. A child received a minor burn but did not need first aid.

After an investigation, Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies determined that the fire was started by a child using a lighter. No criminal charges are expected at this time.

Crews from Brownsville, Lomira, Knowles, and Fond du Lac responded to the incident.

In a statement Sunday, the American Red Cross of Wisconsin said it was providing comfort, aid, lodging, and essentials for two adults affected by the fire.

“Our teams will keep working with these residents on the next steps in their recovery,” Red Cross spokesperson Justin Kern said. “We’ll also be available for residents in other units should they need emergency assistance in the days ahead.”

The Red Cross said volunteers have helped 310 people displaced by fires in the Western U.P. and Wisconsin since November 1.

