‘Fingers crossed’: Michael’s Frozen Custard to reopen with owner hopeful husband will get visa

MADISON, Wis. – During this tough time for many locally-owned businesses, one owner has a glimpse of hope.

Since serving up its final sundae in September, the Monroe Street Michael’s Frozen Custard has itself stayed frozen, with its lights off and doors locked, so sign of change is stirring up interest from neighbors.

“Oh my God, we’ve had car after car, people walking, bike-riding, asking ‘Are you guys gonna open?’” said owner Michael Dix.

Dix, along with his brother and sister-in-law, have spent the last couple weeks cleaning, painting and getting the store ready to open. Neighbors took note when the ‘Opening May’ signs popped up in the store’s windows.



“We’ve been trying to keep it quiet,” Dix said. “The cat’s out of the bag.”

The spark to reopen came when Dix learned his husband, Sergio De La O Hernandez, will likely be issued an emergency visa, saying he’s tentatively hopeful he will return in the coming weeks to help run the shop.

Dix made the decision to close the shop in September when Hernandez was denied a Visa to become a U.S. citizen – a ruling they appealed.

An attorney representing Dix asked the community to help by writing letters in support of the couple.

“I sat down one day and read the letters and just cried, literally cried, because people were so generous,” Dix said. “I want to thank the neighborhood so much.”

With his newfound hope, Dix plans to serve it back to his customers.

“Ice-cream and custard brings smiles to faces,” Dix said. “It’s the comfort food that people in this pandemic want — something that comforts the body and soul.”

Like other businesses, Dix said cleaning and sanitizing has become a priority during the pandemic. He hopes to reopen sometime in May.

