‘Find something else to do:’ Police chief speaks as threats continue at Madison Memorial High School

by Jaymes Langrehr

An undercover squad car parked outside Madison Memorial High School after a threat was called in on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 (WISC-TV/Channel3000)

MADISON, Wis. — School officials say at least two more threats were called into Madison Memorial High School Thursday, the fourth day this week police have investigated threats there.

Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds says the two threats Thursday came from the same caller. Officials have indicated they believe there may be copycats involved and the person responsible for the threats is seeking media attention. As such, News 3 Now will not report further threats unless there is a disruption in the school day.

In an interview with News 3 Now just before police were notified of the threat, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said his department believes the threats this week may have been coming from one person.

“We believe that there may be a single source of these, and so we have a team of detectives who are working on it from the investigative standpoint, and then from the boots on the ground perspective, we have officers who are doing extra patrols in the area looking for a suspicious person or anything of that nature, just in case something happens before we get that actual call,” Barnes said.

As of Thursday morning, police weren’t sure of who the person may be, but they were looking into a lead.

“We have other detectives, obviously, who are looking into the possibility that maybe it’s a copycat, but certainly we’re investigating it from all angles,” Barnes said.

Even though all of the threats made this week have turned out to be unsubstantiated — including one at the start of the week that caused officials to evacuate Memorial High School and Jefferson Middle School — police say they have to treat every threat report seriously.

“No matter what the public’s perception may be, when we get a call about a threat to harm to our children, to our most vulnerable who are in the schools, trying to learn, our protocol will remain the same,” Barnes said.

Barnes, who has pressed Madison Metropolitan School District officials to consider reinstating school resource officers in the district’s high schools, said having those SROs in the school may have helped this week, because they would be able to tell if something was out of place or unusual. The chief says he has continued to reach out to the district about having a deeper conversation about all of the aspects of public safety.

In the meantime, Barnes says he is very confident they will find the person responsible for this week’s threats, and he has a simple message for them.

“Please stop. Find something else to do,” Barnes said. “Understand that education is the most important vehicle for success we have in this country and any disruption to that really goes against the ideals of our community.”

