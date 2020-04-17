Find out what happens to medical waste once it leaves hospitals

Medical waste is down by 30% in Madison

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — The COVID-19 pandemic is causing an increase of medical waste in parts of the world. China not only had to build more hospitals to accommodate a surge of patients, but they also built new medical waste plants to burn toxic trash.

But that’s not what we are seeing here in Wisconsin.

Madison Environmental Resourcing, Inc. (MERI) handles medical waste from SSM Health, UW Health and Unity Point Health Meriter. CEO Jim Fitzpatrick said there has been a 30% decrease in medical waste since the pandemic started.

UW Health Dr. Jeff Pothoff explained why this is happening:

“We have decreased a lot of those non-urgent procedures. Many of those being cases done in the OR, or procedure suites where we would use PPE to protect patients and staff. Since we are not doing that and we haven’t had a large surge of COVID-19 patients, our medical waste is actually lower than it typically would be.”

Even with the decrease in medical waste, the process of handling it after it leaves hospitals is the same as it is for any other contaminated medical products.

“I think the good news is that it isn’t treated any differently which makes life a fair bit easier,” Pothoff said. “It’s pretty easy to kill that virus so we can follow our normal protocols.”

Contrary to what people may think, the lifespan of medical gear doesn’t end once it’s tossed into a bin at the hospital.

MERI visits each hospital it partners with every day to pick up the medical waste to take to its facility in Waunakee for proper processing. The waste is carried in sealed medical bags that are tied shut inside sealed medical containers. The waste is placed into a cart and dumped into what’s called a hopper.

“Steam is injected and then it moves under microwaves which also provide more heat,” Fitzpatrick said. “We heat the waste up to over 200 degrees Fahrenheit. This is all done in a steeled system. When the process is done from beginning to end, it takes about 60 minutes to run a typical load. When it comes out the end, it’s deposited into a compactor and it looks like confetti.”

What happens to medical waste once it leaves the hospital? Some people think the lifespan of medical equipment ends once it hits the trash. But I found out there's a whole process that happens after. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/eJEpjHGZv7 — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) April 17, 2020

Fitzpatrick said all medical waste must be disposed of properly to comply with CDC guidelines and protect the environment based on the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources standards.

“We protect the air because we are disinfecting the material and the exhaust air that comes off the facility and units which is minimal. That’s treated so it’s killing that bacteria. Water that might come into our system is going down a drain. That material is being disinfected so we are preventing infectious materials from getting into the water stream,” Fitzpatrick said.

