Financial planning tailored for seniors

Planning for the future can be stressful, but it helps to find an ally who works for you and your best interest. Summit Credit Union helps seniors take the next step toward financial success by actively partnering with members to plan for retirement through budgeting, saving, debt consolidation, and mortgage refinancing.

Summit Financial Advisors like David Cutler help members build a personalized plan tailored to their individual financial needs and goals, whether they’re saving for retirement or already living in retirement. Advisors can break down the process of getting ready for retirement into actionable steps and provide any additional assistance members need to overcome the common barriers to financial success, including uncertainty, access, and complexity.

“The first step to building a sound retirement strategy is considering the when, why, and how (and sometimes the where) of retirement hopes and dreams,” Cutler says. “A thoughtful retirement strategy addresses ever-changing elements such as tax implications, potential tax advantages, possible healthcare costs, and asset transfers. It’s also important to look at possible ‘what ifs’ to try and assess financial risk.”

Cutler and his fellow advisors provide continuous training and education on retirement to help members optimize their resources and benefits including retirement income planning, legacy planning, long-term care, Social Security, and Medicare. “Our planning services help members build confidence so their financial goals stay on track,” Cutler explains.

Summit offers a variety of programs to help people take control of their finances. A Summit certificate can help secure a member’s spending money for that critical transitionary period three to five years before and after retirement. Members can save for future healthcare costs using a Summit Health Savings Account (HSA) with no “use it or lose it” rules. Traditional and Roth IRAs can be used to roll over employer retirement plan assets. And Summit’s Climbr® is an online personal financial management tool that helps members set goals, create budgets, and monitor expenses to stay connected with their money. Blogs, events, and webinars are also available to help people get ready for whatever life brings, from buying a home or car to downsizing, investing, and retirement.

“Summit is a member-owned credit union exclusively dedicated to the financial cooperative,” Cutler says. “Financial education is our foundation. There is always something new to learn, and with Summit, we can do this together.”

Representatives are registered, securities sold, advisory services offered through CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. (CBSI), member FINRA/SIPC , a registered broker/dealer and investment advisor, which is not an affiliate of the credit union. CBSI is under contract with the financial institution to make securities available to members. Not NCUA/NCUSIF/FDIC insured, May Lose Value, No Financial Institution Guarantee. Not a deposit of any financial institution. FR-3167229.1-0720-0822