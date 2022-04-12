Financial aid not doing enough for Wisconsin students, Wisconsin Policy Forum finds

by Kyle Jones

A snowy Bascom Hall at UW-Madison on January 8, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Financial aid given to college and university students in Wisconsin is not doing enough to pay for higher education, a report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum finds.

The report concluded that aid has not been prioritized by state budgets in recent years, with legislators opting to freeze tuition for the UW system instead. While the move helps UW students, it also leaves students at private schools and technical colleges out of the picture, the Wisconsin Policy Forum found.

Adjusted for inflation, the unmet needs of the state’s undergraduates receiving aid grew by 135.6% between 2000 to 2021, from $3,755 to $8845. The report found that Wisconsin spent 0.5% less on grants, loans and scholarships for those students over the last 10 years, without adjusting for inflation.

The situation can lead to tougher consequences for students of color, whose average enrollment and retention rate are below that of white students, because those students also rely much more on financial aid to pay for their higher education. The report found that 57.2% of Black students received federal Pell Grants in 2018, compared to 28.2% of white students.

The state spent $541 per student on undergraduate grants in 2020, nearly 45% below the national average of $980. Wisconsin ranked 36th among all states when it came to increasing undergraduate grant aid from 2010 to 2020.

The report put forward several options to help improve Wisconsin’s financial aid situation. The proposals include consolidating smaller aid programs into one site, increasing funding for need-based grants, tying funding for grants to objective numbers such as tuition to the Consumer Price Index, or expanding Bucky’s Tuition Promise to cover UW campuses besides UW-Madison along with technical and tribal colleges.

UW System Interim President Michael J. Falbo issued the following statement regarding the Wisconsin Policy Forum’s findings:

“State support for its public universities here in Wisconsin has fallen from around 30 percent in 2002 to 18 percent today. While students and families are picking up more of the costs of education, student aid has also fallen behind. Declining student aid increases student debt, depresses enrollment, and exacerbates Wisconsin’s workforce challenges. “The University of Wisconsin is the state’s primary magnet for developing, attracting, and retaining talent. Yet, investment in financial aid for Wisconsin students is now well below national averages. That is why we proposed expanding UW-Madison’s Bucky’s Tuition Promise to all UW System universities in the last budget. Targeted aid to students will help more than just those students and families affected, it would help all of Wisconsin. More students getting more education leads to more graduates. Simply put, student aid should be an easy investment to increase personal earnings and address workforce shortages.”

You can read more about the report’s findings on the Wisconsin Policy Forum’s website.

