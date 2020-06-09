Finance committee debates independent police auditor amid public cries for police reform

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

MADISON, Wis. — The city of Madison Finance Committee began discussions on implementing an independent police auditor in a meeting Tuesday.

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway posted the proposed description of the position ahead of the committee meeting.

It outlines the auditor will report to the mayor, council and a civilian oversight board. The description said the auditor will monitor the police department’s compliance with city and police policies; they will oversee a process for receiving and investigating complaints against the department and recommend changes when appropriate; they will also have to compile quarterly reports for council, annual reports for the mayor and regular reports to the oversight board; for independence, the auditor can’t have worked at the Madison Police Department.

HAPPENING NOW: the ⁦@CityofMadison⁩ Finance Cmte discusses the position description of the independent police auditor. One opponent of approval tonight worries the way the position is designed now, it will report to the mayor, which could affect its independence. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/sHhPRkN8iK — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) June 9, 2020

Greg Gelembiuk, one of the former members of an ad hoc committee that analyzed an OIR report on the Madison Police Department, criticized the position description. He said the description put the position in the mayor’s office and could compromise its independence.

Urban Triage, one of the groups advocating for police reform in the city, also criticized the description, posting on its Facebook page and asking for the public to write to the committee to reform the description.

“The new version of the Independent Monitor, brought to us by Mayor Rhodes-Conway, Council President Sheri Carter and the Madison Police Department, has gutted all of the parts of the position that Ad Hoc wrote – all parts that evidence and experience say would make it more effective than any other community oversight mechanism that currently exists in this country,” the group wrote.

Members of the public spoke at the meeting, often quoting directly from the post, chastising the mayor for not directly implementing the suggestions of the OIR report and ad hoc committee.

Alder Rebecca Kemble said because of the need for changes, the committee should take up this issue again in August after an alder work group could create an ordinance for the oversight board.

.@MayorOfMadison says she hears the anger of the registrants, but she doesn’t want to push this off. “If there’s disagreement about the language, let’s clean up the language… I think we need to create an independent auditor position, and we need to do it now.” @WISCTV_News3 — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) June 9, 2020

Rhodes-Conway said she understands the anger and mistrust, but she doesn’t want to delay filling the position until next year.

“If there’s disagreement about the language, let’s clean up the language,” she said during the meeting. She said she also would be fine with moving the position out of the mayor’s office, as the description said.

“I have no need for this to be in my office,” she said. “What I need is for us to create this position and get them hired.”

Some alders on the committee, including Barbara Harrington-McKinney and council President Sheri Carter, said they agreed there shouldn’t be a delay.

“People are tired of saying this will change,” Harrington-McKinney said. “We must move forward and show people we’ve heard you.”

Gelembiuk said he would rather the city take more time to develop a position that completely reflected the recommendations of the committee he served on that was fully independent of the mayor, council or city attorney.

