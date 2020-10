Final presidential debate between Trump, Biden underway

Site staff by Site staff

NASHVILLE — The final 2020 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is tonight in Nashville, TN. The debate is divided into six segments, each 15 minutes long.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.