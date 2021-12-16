Final Madison Night Market of 2021 set for Thursday night

by Logan Rude

Maija Inveiss The first Madison Night Market of the season was May 9.

MADISON, Wis. — Thursday night marks the end of this year’s Madison Night Markets in the city’s downtown.

The market is scheduled to run from 4 to 8 p.m. with more than 50 downtown businesses planning to stay open late and 30 vendors set hold pop-ups along State Street, giving area residents the perfect chance to finish some last-minute holiday shopping.

Attendees can check out live music from local artists throughout the night. The Wisconsin Dickens Carolers are scheduled to perform in Lisa Link Peace Park at 7 p.m., too.

Photo stations will also be set up throughout State Street to give attendees a perfect backdrop to commemorate their trip to the market.

Check out a full map of participating businesses and vendors here. More information about the Madison Night Market is available online.

