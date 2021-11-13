Final Drive – Level 4 Playoffs

by Zach Hanley

You can find the full list of Friday’s scores from Level 4 of the playoffs and the brackets here.

Division 1:

Sun Prairie 38, Mukwonago 31

Division 2:

Waunakee 27, Hartford 20

Division 3:

Pewaukee 28, Monroe 14

Division 4:

Catholic Memorial 42, Columbus 19

Division 5:

Mayville 42, Belleville 25

Division 6:

Saint Mary’s Springs 35, Darlington 24

