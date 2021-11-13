Final Drive – Level 4 Playoffs
You can find the full list of Friday’s scores from Level 4 of the playoffs and the brackets here.
Division 1:
Sun Prairie 38, Mukwonago 31
Division 2:
Waunakee 27, Hartford 20
Division 3:
Pewaukee 28, Monroe 14
Division 4:
Catholic Memorial 42, Columbus 19
Division 5:
Mayville 42, Belleville 25
Division 6:
Saint Mary’s Springs 35, Darlington 24
