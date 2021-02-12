Final days to vote in-person absentee for Tuesday’s spring primary

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

Ben Gray

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison Clerk’s office says nearly 36% of absentee ballots for Tuesday’s spring primary election have been returned so far.

In an absentee voting update Friday morning, the office says it’s issued 25,937 absentee ballots for the February 16th primary. Of those, 9,313 have been returned. An additional 383 people have voted in-person absentee ahead of Tuesday’s election.

In Madison, the last day to vote in-person absentee is Saturday, February 13th, but Friday is the last day you can register at the polls while voting absentee — voters will need to already be registered to vote in-person absentee on Saturday. However, voters will be able to register at the polls on Tuesday.

The City of Madison has multiple locations for in-person absentee voting over the next couple days:

City Clerk’s Office, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr., Blvd., Room 103

Weekdays, February 2 – 12, 10:00 am – 4:30 pm

Saturday, February 13 (pre-registered voters only), 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Goodman South Madison Library, 2222 S. Park St.

Weekdays, February 2 – 12, 11:00 am – 4:30 pm

Saturday, February 13 (pre-registered voters only), 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Meadowridge Library, 5726 Raymond Rd.

Weekdays, February 2 – 12, 11:00 am – 4:30 pm

Saturday, February 13 (pre-registered voters only), 12:00 – 4:00 pm.

Pinney Library, 516 Cottage Grove Rd.

Weekdays, February 2 – 12, 11:00 am – 4:30 pm

Saturday, February 13 (pre-registered voters only), 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Alicia Ashman Library, 733 N. High Point Rd.

Weekdays, February 2 – 12, 11:00 am – 4:30 pm

Saturday, February 13 (pre-registered voters only), 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr.

Weekdays, February 2 – 12, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Saturday, February 13 (pre-registered voters only), 12:00 – 4:00 pm

Goodman Parks Maintenance Facility, 1402 Wingra Creek Pkwy.

Weekdays, February 2 – 12, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Fleet Services, 4151 Nakoosa Trl.

Weekdays, February 2 – 12, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Olbrich Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave.

Weekdays, February 2 – 12, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

East Madison Community Center, 8 Straubel Ct.

Weekdays, February 2 – 12, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Madison College – Commercial Ave, 2125 Commercial Ave.

Friday, February 12, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Madison College – Goodman South Campus, 2429 Perry St.

Friday, February 12, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

UW-Madison Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.

Weekdays, February 8 – 12, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

The only statewide race on Tuesday’s ballot is a primary for State Superintendent of Schools. You can see a full list of races in southern Wisconsin on Channel 3000’s election results page.

