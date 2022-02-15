Final Afghan refugees leave Fort McCoy, resettled across country

by Logan Reigstad

Barbara Davidson Afghan refugees stand outside housing in the Village, where they are temporarily living at the Ft. McCoy U.S. Army base on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 in Ft. McCoy, Wis. The fort is one of eight military installations across the country that are temporarily housing the tens of thousands of Afghans who were forced to flee their homeland in August after the U.S. withdrew its forces from Afghanistan and the Taliban took control.

FORT MCCOY. Wis. — The refugee site at Fort McCoy that has housed thousands of Afghans since it opened last summer is ending operations now that all of the refugees have been resettled, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday.

In a news release, the department said the last group of Afghan refugees left Fort McCoy on Tuesday. Afghan refugees began arriving at Fort McCoy in late August after U.S. troops completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

At its peak, Fort McCoy transformed into a home for nearly 13,000 refugees, complete with classrooms, mosques and community centers. By the end of January, 2,400 remained, with the rest being resettled across the country.

Some previously expressed concerns to News 3 Now about medical care, a lack of adequate winter clothing and a lack of a clear timeline for when they would be able to leave the facility.

Numerous community groups and citizens alike came together to send donations to the refugees.

In late January, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the last refugees who had been housed at Camp Atterbury in Indiana and Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico have been resettled. Earlier this month, operations ended at Fort Pickett in Virginia.

In total, the country has welcomed more than 76,000 Afghans as part of Operation Allies Welcome, of whom more than 74,400 have been resettled, DHS said. Roughly 1,200 Afghan refugees remain at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

