Final 4 Wisconsin passengers aboard cruise ship return home

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The last four Wisconsin citizens who were aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked in the Port of Oakland, California, last week after a long ordeal due to the coronavirus have arrived in the state.

Gov. Tony Evers says the residents arrived late Friday and will self-quarantine for 14 days.

There were originally 38 Wisconsin citizens aboard the ship.

The announcement came after Milwaukee County authorities said a 69-year-old man who traveled to Wisconsin from out of state died Saturday from COVID-19, raising the total number of state deaths from the virus to four.

