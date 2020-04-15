Films that were to screen at canceled 2020 Film Festival to stream free on YouTube

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Film Festival will stream some of the films that were scheduled to be screened at the 2020 festival online for free.

According to a news release, the Wisconsin Film Festival will stream the films on the WFF YouTube channel in the new online ‘Big Streams, Little Folks’ program beginning Friday.

The release said two short programs will stream each week of the online festival — April 17-24 and April 24-May 1 from 10 a.m. on Friday to 10 a.m. the following Friday. The closing weekend — May 1-3 — will feature some 24-hour pop-up short films starting at 10 a.m. and one feature film, ‘Chuskit,’ filmed in India.

The feature films will be split into two groupings. ‘Short and Sweet’ feature films are for ages 8 and older, while ‘Shorter and Sweeter’ offers animated shorts with little or no dialogue for ages 4 and older. English subtitles will be included unless indicated otherwise.

Resource links provided on the 2020 Wisconsin Film Festival website will help explorers learn more about the locations, ideas and characters of each film and about filmmaking.

