Fighting COVID-19 with plasma

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers Give Back Blood Drive starts Tuesday on the UW-Madison campus.

Dr. William Hartman, who runs the COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program and the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial at UW Health, joins Live at Four to talk about why students who have recently recovered from COVID-19 are being encouraged to donate blood and plasma.

