MMSD staff member, student injured in fight at Sherman Middle School

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison Metropolitan School District staff member and a student were injured due to a fight at Sherman Middle School that drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, the city’s police department said.

Around 1:40 p.m., Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said district officials were actively responding to the fight at the school, but he did not say how many students were involved in the fight or if anyone was injured.

The incident prompted the school to activate lockout status; in a message shared around 2:15 p.m., LeMonds said the lockout had been lifted.

Details about the fight and surrounding circumstances were not immediately available, but a sergeant with the Madison Police Department said officers first responded to the school around 12:30 p.m.

In an incident report shared Friday afternoon, the Madison Police Department said a dozen students were involved in the fight. School staff and officers were able to separate the group, but a student and MMSD staff member were injured during the incident. Police did not share details about the severity of their injuries.

Police said a couple of officers also suffered minor injuries.

According to LeMonds, MMSD schools enter lockout status when there’s a perceived threat outside of the school building. During a lockout, no one is allowed to enter the building other than first responders. He added that it’s common for instruction to continue uninterrupted during a lockout.

Read the district’s initial statement below:

We are in the midst of responding to an altercation among students which caused the school to activate a lockout status. I can confirm a large first responder response due to the activation of a lockout.

Patty Sommer, a parent of a student at Shabazz City High School, which is connected to Sherman Middle School, said she learned about the incident from an email from the principal.

“I’m surprised that this happened here,” she said. “It’s a small school. I used to be a teacher. I can see things happening like this at East; it’s a really big school, it’s harder to keep everybody focused (there).”

Note: A previous version of this story indicated the incident happened at Shabazz City High School, but district officials clarified the incident occurred at the nearby Sherman Middle School.

