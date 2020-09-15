Fight ends with bystander pepper spraying group, 2 arrested, Madison police say

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

MADISON, Wisc. — Madison police officers were called to the 500 block of Northport Drive Monday night for a report of multiple people fighting in a parking lot.

A group of people were pulling each other’s hair, punching and body slamming one another, according to police.

Officers said a bystander tried to end the fighting by spraying pepper spray at the group.

Part of the group left, went to a nearby apartment where two people tried to kicked in the door of an apartment.

Officers said two people were arrested.

