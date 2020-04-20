Fight at off-duty Milwaukee officer’s house injures man

Associated Press by Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) — Milwaukee police say a fight involving an off-duty police officer has sent a 25-year-old man to the hospital.

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to a battery complaint at a home on Sunday morning.

Police say the injured man was unresponsive at the scene.

The Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The off-duty officer was not hurt.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports crime scene tape cordoned off the home owned by a Milwaukee police officer.

Police did not identity the off-duty officer, but said he is 32 years old with more than 13 years of service.

He’s been placed on administrative duty.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office is investigating.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments