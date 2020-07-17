Festival Foods to require masks beginning July 20

Festival Foods

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Festival Foods will be requiring all customers to wear face coverings at all locations beginning the week of July 20.

According to a post on the company’s Facebook page, masks must be worn by guests who can the week of Monday, July 20, with an effective date of Friday, July 24.

Masks will be available for purchase at Festival’s Guest Services desk if needed.

