Festival Foods to host drive-in fireworks at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON, Wis. — Festival Foods is hosting a drive-in fireworks show will take place on Sept. 5 at 8:30 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center.

The Drive-In Fireworks show will be the first large scale drive-in event for Madison in recent months, the release said. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and attendees need to buy tickets for $10 per car online at breesestevensfield.com. One dollar from each tickets will go to YWCA of Madison.

“Festival Foods is proud to support the Fireworks taking place on Sept. 5. The Festival Foods Fireworks have a long history of providing quality family friendly entertainment and we look forward to providing this show to our Madison community over Labor Day weekend,” Festival Foods Community Involvement Specialist Nina Winistorfer said.

The event was approved by Public Health Madison & Dane County. All vehicles will be physically distanced during the event and individuals will only be allowed to exit to use the bathroom.

The release said attendees can use convertibles with their tops down or sit in the back of pickup trucks. No lawn chairs or other devices can be used to create seating areas. No food or beverages will be available and carry-ins are not allowed.

“We are excited to host a much-needed safe social activity for families of Dane County,” said Alliant Energy Center Executive Director Brent McHenry. “Big Top Events never disappoints in their family-friendly firework shows.”

The parking lot with the best view of the show will go on sale first and then the areas with the next best view will be opened for sale.



