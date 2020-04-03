Festa Italia canceled for 2020 in response to coronavirus pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — The Italian Workmen’s Club of Madison has canceled Festa Italia 2020.

The festival was scheduled for May 29-31 at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg.

The event celebrates Italian and Italian American culture.

“The coronavirus has impacted our nation, state and local community. Cancellation of our event is the responsible thing to do in order to protect the health and safety of our members, volunteers, vendors, suppliers, partners, sponsors and certainly our guests,” IWC president Antonio Re said in a news release.

“We look forward to the return of Festa Italia on June 4 through 6, 2021.”

Festa Italia is the organization’s largest fundraising event, according to the release. It supports local organizations and provides scholarships to students of Italian heritage.

