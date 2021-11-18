Ferryville home looks like an old train caboose, but has a log cabin interior

John Runte already owned the place next door, but when he saw the Red Rail Caboose on the market, he jumped at the chance to keep its engine running (figuratively speaking). He remodeled what was already an Airbnb and decided to continue renting it out to guests.

Anyone staying within the caboose can wander to the Mississippi River and try a number of hiking routes around the area, including those at Wyalusing State Park. Located in the village of Ferryville, the caboose offers a glimpse of life in the countryside, where silence and seclusion are abundant.

“It’s getting harder and harder to find a peaceful, quiet place to go,” Runte says. Built in 1954, the historic caboose was originally owned by the Northern Pacific Railway. Nearly 20 years ago, a previous owner bought it fully furnished out of Iowa, and it took two semi-trailers and a large crane to set it down on its tracks.

On the outside, it looks like a train caboose, but as soon as you step in, you’re transported into a cabin. While couples have traditionally enjoyed the getaway, more families are beginning to vacation here as well, Runte says.

And with less light pollution from city lights here, visitors can watch the stars from the deck or warm up in a hot tub in the attached, screened-in gazebo. “It’s like a winter wonderland,” Runte says. “Everything is so pristine. It’s just gorgeous.”

Find the Rail Road Caboose: vrbo.com/1811330

