Fern J. Kalland

Site staff by Site staff

SUN PRAIRE-Fern J. Kalland, age 95, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Crossroads Care Center of Sun Prairie.

She was born on Nov. 15, 1924, in Stoughton, the daughter of Albert and Amanda (Dahl) Simonson.

Fern graduated from Stoughton High School. She was united in marriage to Norman O. Kalland on Aug. 18, 1945. Fern worked at GRT Music Corp. She liked to sew and put up can goods. Fern adored her granddaughters and her granddaughters adored her. She was the best grandma ever! Tiffany and Colleen loved playing with Fern in her motor home and getting travel post cards on their adventures together.

Fern is survived by her son, Owen (Toni) Kalland; granddaughters, Tiffany Kalland Doerr and Colleen Kalland; great-grandchildren, Juliet and Liam Doerr; sister, Dorothy Simonson Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Norman.

Burial will take place at Wheeler Prairie Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Hwy 51

(608) 873-4590