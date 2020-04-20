Fern A. Whitcher

Fern A. Whitcher, 90, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on April 19, 2020.

Private family graveside services will be held at Lima Union Cemetery, Lima Township, Grant County. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Fern A. Whitcher Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 538418. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Fern was born March 13, 1930, daughter of Frederick and Alma (Schroeder) Klinge, in the rock house south of Platteville where her parents had just moved into March 1, 1930. She attended the Woodchuck country school and graduated from Platteville High School in 1948. Fern was united in marriage to Kenneth Whitcher on January 18, 1950, at Peace Lutheran Church, Platteville. Fern and Kenny farmed in Lima Township until moving into the City of Platteville in 1960. They later built their home in Lima Township where they enjoyed country living again. Fern worked for Sears, was a census taker, and an election clerk for Lima Township, and most importantly, babysitting for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fern was a member of the Lima Union Congregational Church where she taught Sunday School, was active in the Ladies Aide, and was the church clerk. Fern enjoyed traveling, having been to all 50 states and Germany, many trips to Branson, quilting, gardening, square dancing, vacations with their family to Shell Lake, WI, and going to car and truck shows with their collector cars and trucks. She was a member of the Eager Beavers Homemaker Club.

Fern & Kenny enjoyed motorcycle rides and many many adventures together even into their last years. This included a rapids rafting adventure in Alaska when they were 77 & 78 years old! Attending Sunday church was a top priority for Fern. She and Kenny looked forward to lunch at their home every Sunday right after church that included the whole family all the way down to the great-grandchildren and sometimes the guests they invited over to make new friends. If help was needed, you could be sure they would be there. Fern and Kenny showed us what it meant to live life to its fullest. They were a wonderful example of hard work, faith and love.

Fern is survived by her three daughters, Bev (Tom) Taber; Betty (Roger) Schambow; Barb (Mike) Canon; six grandchildren, John (Kelly) Taber, Paul (Lindsay) Taber, Lynn (Chris Kempfer) Schambow, Laura (Chad) Bahr, Brad (Lindsey) Canon and Megan (Andrew) Landon; sixteen great-grandchildren, Lauren, Kyle, Michael, Joshua, Dylan, Lucas, Mason, Eden, Hailey, Jacob, Ellie, Aiden, Teryn, Angel, Aubree and Ryder; niece, Virginia Peake; nephews, Ron (Cindy) Klinge, Will Klinge, and Bryan Klinge.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister, husband, Kenny; sister, Carol (John) Edge, brother, Herbert (Marge) Klinge, and grandsons, Roy Schambow, and Keith Taber.

The family would like to thank the staff at Park Place for their compassionate and loving care. Also thank you to Dr. White and his staff at Medical Associates.