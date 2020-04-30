FEMA sends Wisconsin 230,000 N95 respirator masks

Deb Brazil by Deb Brazil, Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) — Wisconsin received delivery of 230,000 N95 respirator masks from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Gov. Tony Evers thanked FEMA in a news release Thursday and said that the delivery is “badly needed by folks working on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.”

Evers said staff at the State Emergency Operations Center has been working to acquire personal protective equipment, and the masks from FEMA will be a “welcome addition to the supply chain they have worked to establish. However, it only addresses a small portion of the ongoing need in Wisconsin for reliable access to PPE.”

The delivery follows a request the state made to FEMA last month for assistance with purchasing PPE to help supply workers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The masks will be used to support state operations and be distributed to county and tribal emergency managers, who will allocate them to local direct care providers and first responders based on a review of their current needs.

Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator, said the supplies will be distributed locally as quickly as possible.

“However, it is important to remember these resources are still extremely scarce, so we encourage all critical care providers who need N95 masks to take steps to extend their life when possible,” Williams said.

Through a contract with Battelle, a nonprofit research firm, FEMA has also informed the state that it plans to deploy technology in Wisconsin currently being used in other states to address shortages of critical PPE resources by decontaminating many types of N95 masks. Medical personnel across the state will be able to send their masks to Madison for processing and, once cleaned and sterilized, they will be sent back to the original user.

The Battelle CCDS kills viruses and bacteria using hydrogen peroxide gas. Battelle advises masks can be decontaminated up to 20 times without degrading the filtration performance. The system will be able to decontaminate tens of thousands of N95 masks on a daily basis.

“This innovative solution will help dramatically extend the life of N95 masks and address the concerns many health care workers have expressed about the safety of reusing masks,” Evers said. “This is a critical component of my Badger Bounce Back plan and a key part of getting our state in a position to continue to gain momentum.”

FEMA expects the Battelle CCDS to arrive in Wisconsin in the early part of May, with the system likely to be ready for use later in the month.

In anticipation of Battelle beginning operations in the state, healthcare workers and first responders are being asked to begin saving their used N95 masks for possible future decontamination. Details about how providers can access the service will be communicated ahead of the system’s launch, according to the release.

