Feeling under the weather after holiday gatherings? Get a COVID-19 test just to be safe, officials say

by Anna Hansen

MADISON, Wis. — In the midst of holiday gatherings and last-minute errands, many people aren’t feeling their absolute best.

It may be a cold or simple holiday fatigue, but local health officials say it’s important to rule out the possibility of COVID-19.

Whether a person has been around someone with a confirmed case or is just feeling under the weather, Jeff Shadick, SSM Health’s vice president of pharmacy services, said it’s important to get tested for the virus.

“With the prevalence of the virus in our communities, we suggest you get tested regardless of if you’ve been around anybody that’s been exposed,” he said.

The Omicron variant is casting a wide net, including those who have been vaccinated and have received a booster shot.

“The primary reason to get vaccinated is to help stop the spread and also lessen the symptoms,” he said.

In terms of accuracy, Shadick said PCR tests are “by far the better test,” but rapid tests will do in a pinch.

“Generally speaking, there are enough tests, it’s just the rapidness of what you’re wanting those results,” he said.

While waiting for test results, Shadick said people should quarantine and avoid close encounters at all costs.

“Avoiding any close contact unnecessary travel with people is probably your best interest,” he said.

