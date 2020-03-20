‘FEED To Go’ offers free curbside meals to those in need

MADISON, Wis. — The Northside Planning Council and their partners launched a program Thursday that will bring meals to community centers across Dane County to help those experiencing food insecurity because of the Coronavirus.

‘Feed To Go’ is a collaboration by the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, FEED Kitchen, and Selfless Ambition alongside NPC to serve those especially impacted by coronavirus related job loss and school closures.

The program will allow those in need to stop by a neighborhood center to pick up a free meal.

“It’ll be a grab and go. Kids and families will be able to pull up, grab a dinner, go home, heat it up and enjoy dinner at night,” said BGCDC President and CEO Michael Johnson.

Johnson said that while the Madison school district is providing lunch area organizers were concerned about families having access to dinner, so they reached out to FEED Kitchen on the city’s north side to prepare and package the food.

“This is really a win-win. We get to feed the community, do some really good work for folks out in the community and keep some of our members working. So it’s fantastic,” said FEED Kitchen manager Chris Brockel.

‘FEED To Go’ will expand the program to include the Kennedy Heights Community Center, the Vera Court Neighborhood Center,and the Boys and Girls Club in Sun Prairie next week.

They hope to further extend the service to include more locations across Dane County as funding is available.

For those looking to help, in addition donating funds, ‘feed to go’ is also in need of delivery drivers.

