FEED To Go expands free meal distribution after major funding awards

MADISON, Wis. — More than 8,000 meals have been prepared and delivered to local community centers since March 19 as part of the FEED To Go initiative, according to a release. With a $20,000 donation from Madison Community Foundation and $25,000 from the Dane County COVID-19 Emergency & Recovery Fund through United Way, FEED to Go will continue distributing up to 600 free meals everyday as the Safer at Home Order is extended.

“Although the numbers focus on meals delivered and funds donated, FEED To Go is about supporting our community. We know that this is a marathon, not a sprint, and we’re here to help people be able to stay safer at home. We’re grateful for the contributions that will allow us to continue getting local food to families during the COVID-19 outbreak while helping our entrepreneurs at FEED stay in business,” said Northside Planning Council Executive Director Abha Thakkar.

FEED Kitchens, which is operated by NPC, is a local food business incubator. El Wiscorican, Melly Mel’s, Cafe Costa Rica and Jolly Frog have prepared the food for the meals. FEED To Go pays the food cart or catering businesses for preparing the meals.

Every weekday, FEED To Go has delivered meals to Boys and Girls Club Taft and Allied locations, Packer Townhouses and Northport Apartments, Kennedy Heights, Vera Court, Bayview, Oak Park Terrace and Ridgecrest neighborhoods. With the additional funds, more sites will be added.

