Feds seek help in identifying Kenosha arson suspects

MILWAUKEE — Federal authorities are offering rewards up to $5,000 to people who can help identify suspects who set businesses and vehicles on fire last month in Kenosha after a police shooting led to several nights of unrest.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released videos and pictures of so-called persons of interest in arson cases that took place after Jacob Blake was shot on Aug. 23.

The protests erupted after a white Kenosha police officer shot Blake, who is Black, seven times in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

