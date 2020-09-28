Federal judge suspends Trump order banning TikTok from app stores

Associated Press by Associated Press, CNN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal judge temporarily suspends Trump order that would have banned popular app TikTok from app stores on Sunday.

Under a Commerce Department announcement this month, TikTok downloads would be banned on Sept. 20, and further restrictions would go into effect November 12 making it illegal for internet backbone companies to carry TikTok’s internet traffic.

Commerce delayed the September 20 deadline last weekend after President Donald Trump tentatively blessed an agreement involving TikTok, its Chinese parent ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart that aims to address Trump’s national security concerns about the app.

