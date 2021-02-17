Federal investigators processing site of fatal Rock County plane crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Federal investigators are going through the wreckage of a fatal plane crash near Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Rock County.

Two people died Tuesday morning when a planed crashed along the edge of Happy Hollow Park, which is a wooded area about a mile south of the airport.

Crews with the National Transportation Safety Board arrived at the scene of the crash around 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to officials with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Members of the Federal Aviation Administration are also expected to help process the crash site. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is providing around-the-clock security detail of the area until the scene is cleared.

The federal investigators will be responsible for removing the aircraft.

The plane was found partially submerged in mud and water. First responders believe it hit several trees as it descended due to the location of crash debris.

The plane crashed about a minute after it took off from the airport. The pilot messaged the airport tower about an undisclosed problem moments before the plane crashed. Both people on the plane were pronounced dead at the crash scene. Their identifies will be released at a later date by the medical examiner’s office.

Conditions were clear at the time of the crash. The aircraft was described as “experimental” and “unique” in design by authorities.

Happy Hollow Park is also closed until the investigation at the crash site is completed.

