Federal housing administration extends foreclosure, eviction moratorium through end of 2020

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is extending the foreclosure and eviction moratorium through Dec. 31 due to the COVID-19 national emergency.

According to a mortgagee letter, HUD is extending the moratorium for borrowers with Federal Housing Administration-insured single family mortgages covered under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

The extension was effective immediately, the letter said. All FHA-insured mortgages are in the moratorium, except for FHA-insured mortgages secured by vacant or abandoned properties.

HUD originally authorized a 60-day moratorium on March 18. That was then extended through June 30 on May 14. On June 17, it was extended through Aug. 31.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Aug. 8 to minimize “to the greatest extent possible, residential evictions and foreclosures during the ongoing COVID-19 national emergency, and for HUD to take action to promote the ability of renters and homeowners to avoid eviction or foreclosure resulting from financial hardships caused by COVID-19.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.